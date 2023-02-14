JNVST Class 6 admission 2023 registration ends in a day: How to apply, other details here

JNVST Class 6 Admission 2023 | Photo: PTI

The registration process for Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti admission into class 6 will end tomorrow (February 15). Parents, guardians and candidates who are interested to apply for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test for Class 6 can still apply from the official website-- navodaya.gov.in.

The JNVST Class 6 online correction window will open on February 16 and it will close on February 17. The correction in data of registered candidates for class 6 JNVST 2023 is permitted only in genders-- Male/Female, Category (General/OBC/SC/ST), Area (Rural/Urban), Disability And Medium Of Examination.

JNV Class 6 Admission 2023: How to register

Visit the official site of NVS at navodaya.gov.in. Click on JNV Class 6 Admission 2023 link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have enter the details. Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees. Click on submit and download the page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Those candidates who are district residents and studying in class 5 in the academic session 2022-23 in Govt./ Govt. a recognized school in the same district where JNV is functioning and to which they are seeking admission can apply. More related details can be checked on the official site of NVS.