JNU UG Admission 2022 registration ends today: How to check, important dates and other important details here

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) UG admission 2022 registration process will end today, October 12. Candidates who want to apply can register for the same from the official website at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.
Candidates who have qualified for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG) examination are eligible to apply for the Undergraduate programmes at the university. Applications are invited for admission into UG/COP programme for the academic session 2022-23. The last date for fee payment is 11:50 PM, October 12, said the official notification.
The first merit list for JNU UG Admission 2022 will be published on October 17. The blocking of seats can be done between October 17 to October 19. Here is a list of important dates regarding the JNU UG admission 2022:
JNU UG Admission 2022: Check important dates
JNU UG Admission 2022: How to apply
