JNU UG Admission 2022 registration ends today: How to check, important dates and other important details here

JNU UG Admission 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) UG admission 2022 registration process will end today, October 12. Candidates who want to apply can register for the same from the official website at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

Candidates who have qualified for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG) examination are eligible to apply for the Undergraduate programmes at the university. Applications are invited for admission into UG/COP programme for the academic session 2022-23. The last date for fee payment is 11:50 PM, October 12, said the official notification.

The first merit list for JNU UG Admission 2022 will be published on October 17. The blocking of seats can be done between October 17 to October 19. Here is a list of important dates regarding the JNU UG admission 2022:

JNU UG Admission 2022: Check important dates

Last date to apply: October 12, till 11:50 pm

Correction Window: October 13 to 14, till 11:50 pm

Publication of first merit list: October 17

Pre-enrollment registration and payment: October 17 to

Second Merit List: October 22

Blocking of seats: October 22 to 24

Third merit list: October 27

Blocking of seats: October 27 to 29

Physical verification: November 1 to 4

Release of final list: By November 9

JNU UG Admission 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website jnuee.jnu.ac.in

On the homepage, look for the registration link

Register yourself by providing personal details

Login again using the system-generated id and password

Fill up the application form

Upload the scanned documents as required

Pay the application fee and submit the form

Download the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

