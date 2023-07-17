JNU UG admission 2023: Application process for UG and COP begins through CUET at jnu.ac.in

The deadline for the submission of the application form is August 2. The JNU EProspectus, which is available at jnu.ac.in, includes information on the admissions process and qualifying requirements.

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has begun the undergraduate (UG) admission 2023 registration through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET 2023) score. Between July 16 and August 2, 2023, applicants who have taken the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduates (CUET UG) administered by the National Testing Agency may only submit their applications online. The deadline for the submission of the application form is August 2. The JNU EProspectus, which is available at jnu.ac.in, includes information on the admissions process and qualifying requirements.

“JNU invites online applications for Under Graduate (UG) & Certificate of Proficiency (COP) programmes for the Academic Session 2023-24. Candidates who have appeared in Common University Entrance Test – CUET (UG)-2023 conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) can only apply online w.e.f. 16.07.2023 to 02.08.2023 by login on the website https://jnuee.jnu.ac.in”, reads the official notification.

JNU UG admission 2023: Steps to apply