JNU UG Admission 2022 merit list expected today at jnuee.jnu.ac.in

As per the official schedule, the JNU Merit List is expected to be released today, October 17, 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 17, 2022, 07:30 AM IST

JNU UG Admissions 2022 merit list to be released soon by the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). According to the official schedule, the JNU Merit List is expected to be released today, October 17, 2022. Once released, candidates will be able to check the merit lists on the official websites – jnu.ac.in and jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

JNU registration process for UG Admissions began on September 27, 2022 and concluded the process on October 12, 2022. Based on the number of candidates who have applied, the university will now prepare a merit list for the various courses.

In the official schedule, JNU has mentioned that the JNU UG Admissions 2022 first merit list is likely to be released today, October 17, 2022. However, the official time to release the merit list has not been mentioned yet by the varsity.

JNU UG Admission 2022 merit list – Important Dates
First merit list: October 17, 2022.
Blocking of Seats: October 17 to 19, 2022
Second Merit List: October 22, 2022.

