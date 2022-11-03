JNU Result List 1: Result for MA, MSC, MCA declared at Jnuee.jnu.ac.in, get direct link here

File photo

The result of JNU list 1 for Postgraduate programmes has been released by the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). The result has been declared for admission to PG programmes and MA, MSc and MCA programmes.

JNU admission to its PG programmes is on the basis of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) this year. The JNU official website -- jnuee.jnu.ac.in is hosting the JNU result of list 1 for MA, MSc and MCA programmes.

JNU will allow the candidates to block seats against the JNU Merit list 1 on November 2. The physical verification for admission and registration of selected candidates will be conducted from November 14 to 17 and 21 to 23. Selected candidates will be admitted and registered From November 14 to 17 and 21 to 23. JNU's second merit list will be released on November 8 and the third and supernumerary list will be released on November 13. The final JNU PG merit list will be released by December 2, 2022. JNU's PG courses will begin on November 28.

JNUEE 2022 PG List 1 Result: Steps to Check

Visit the JNU official website -- jnuee.jnu.ac.in

Click on the designated Result of List 1 tab

Enter the application number and password.

Click on the ‘Login’ button

Submit and check the JNU merit 2022

JNUEE 2022 PG List 1 Result: direct link