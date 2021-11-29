JNU Result 2021: Cut off scores released for UG, PG admissions on jnuee.jnu.ac.in – Direct link

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) first cut-offs for UG, PG admissions have been announced. Candidates who have applied for MA, MSc, MCA, BA, integrated MSc, MTech, PG Diploma and other programmes can check the official website. jnuee.jnu.ac.in for the cut-off scores. Earlier, JNU had announced results of the entrance exam, JNUEE 2021.

Candidates can compare their marks with the Cut offs scored available on the website for admissions to UG, PG courses. Then, they can apply on the University's website to complete their seat allotment process.

JNU Result 2021: Steps to check cut off scores

- Visit the official website of JNUEE - jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

- Click on the 'JNUEE 2021 List 1 Cut off Scores' Link available on the homepage

- A new page would open with a PDF file of the selected course.

- Check the cut-off scores and then compare them with your scores.

Direct link to check JNU Admission 2021 Cut-Offs

MA, MSc, MCA

BA (Hons)

BSc-MSc Integrated

Certificate of proficiency

MTech, MPH, PG Diploma in Bigdata