JNU recruitment 2023: Vacancies for 388 Junior Assistant, MTS and other various posts, apply at jnu.ac.in

JNU recruitment 2023: Jawaharlal Nehru University is inviting applications for Junior Assistant, MTS and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply through the official site of JNU at jnu.ac.in. The last date to apply is till March 10, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 388 posts in the organisation.

JNU recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Deputy Registrar: 2 posts

Assistant Registrar: 3 posts

Public Relation Officer: 1 post

Section Officer: 8 posts

Senior Assistant: 8 posts

Assistant: 3 posts

Junior Assistant: 106 posts

Multi Tasking Staff (MTS): 79 posts

Private Secretary: 1 post

Personal Assistant: 6 posts

Stenographer: 22 posts

Research Officer: 2 posts

Editor Publication: 2 posts

Curator: 1 post

Assistant Librarian: 1 post

Professional Assistant: 1 post

Semi-Professional Assistant: 8 posts

Cook: 19 posts

Mess Helper: 49 posts

Assistant Engineer (Civil): 1 post

Junior Engineer (Electrical): 1 post

Works Assistant: 16 posts

Engineering Attendant: 22 posts

Lift Operator: 3 posts

Senior System Analyst: 1 post

System Analyst: 2 posts

Senior Technical Assistant: 2 posts

Computer Operator: 1 post

Technical Assistant: 1 post

Junior Technician (CLAR): 1 post

Junior Operator: 2 posts

Statistical Assistant: 2 posts

Technician A (USIC): 1 post

Assistant Manager (Guest House): 1 post

Cartographic Assistant: 1 post

Laboratory Assistant: 3 posts

Laboratory Attendant: 2 posts

Staff Nurse: 1 post

Sports Assistant: 1 post

Junior Translator Officer: 1 post

JNU recruitment 2023: Application Fee

Posts of Group ‘A’

UR/EWS/OBC: 1,500/-

SC/ST/Women: 1,000/-

PWD: NIL

Posts of Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’

UR/EWS/OBC: 1,000/-

SC/ST/Women: 600/-

PWD: NIL

JNU recruitment 2023: How to apply: The Candidates are advised to apply through the portal at recruitment.nta.nic.in. For further information including Eligibility, Age Limit, Reservations, mode of recruitment, Scheme of Exam and more. Detailed advertisements are also available at jnu.ac.in/career and recruitment.nta.nic.in.

JNU recruitment 2023: notification

