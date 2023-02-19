JNU recruitment 2023: Vacancies for 388 Junior Assistant, MTS and other various posts, apply at jnu.ac.in

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 19, 2023, 02:19 PM IST
JNU recruitment 2023: Jawaharlal Nehru University is inviting applications for Junior Assistant, MTS and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply through the official site of JNU at jnu.ac.in. The last date to apply is till March 10, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 388 posts in the organisation.
JNU recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
- Deputy Registrar: 2 posts
- Assistant Registrar: 3 posts
- Public Relation Officer: 1 post
- Section Officer: 8 posts
- Senior Assistant: 8 posts
- Assistant: 3 posts
- Junior Assistant: 106 posts
- Multi Tasking Staff (MTS): 79 posts
- Private Secretary: 1 post
- Personal Assistant: 6 posts
- Stenographer: 22 posts
- Research Officer: 2 posts
- Editor Publication: 2 posts
- Curator: 1 post
- Assistant Librarian: 1 post
- Professional Assistant: 1 post
- Semi-Professional Assistant: 8 posts
- Cook: 19 posts
- Mess Helper: 49 posts
- Assistant Engineer (Civil): 1 post
- Junior Engineer (Electrical): 1 post
- Works Assistant: 16 posts
- Engineering Attendant: 22 posts
- Lift Operator: 3 posts
- Senior System Analyst: 1 post
- System Analyst: 2 posts
- Senior Technical Assistant: 2 posts
- Computer Operator: 1 post
- Technical Assistant: 1 post
- Junior Technician (CLAR): 1 post
- Junior Operator: 2 posts
- Statistical Assistant: 2 posts
- Technician A (USIC): 1 post
- Assistant Manager (Guest House): 1 post
- Cartographic Assistant: 1 post
- Laboratory Assistant: 3 posts
- Laboratory Attendant: 2 posts
- Staff Nurse: 1 post
- Sports Assistant: 1 post
- Junior Translator Officer: 1 post
JNU recruitment 2023: Application Fee
Posts of Group ‘A’
- UR/EWS/OBC: 1,500/-
- SC/ST/Women: 1,000/-
- PWD: NIL
Posts of Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’
- UR/EWS/OBC: 1,000/-
- SC/ST/Women: 600/-
- PWD: NIL
JNU recruitment 2023: How to apply: The Candidates are advised to apply through the portal at recruitment.nta.nic.in. For further information including Eligibility, Age Limit, Reservations, mode of recruitment, Scheme of Exam and more. Detailed advertisements are also available at jnu.ac.in/career and recruitment.nta.nic.in.
JNU recruitment 2023: notification
READ: SSC CGL Exam 2022: SSC releases important notice for Paper I of Tier II exam, details here