Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

JNU Recruitment 2023: Exam for Non-Teaching posts to begin on April 26, check date sheet here

Candidates can visit the official website at recruitment.nta.nic.in to check recruitment notification.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 15, 2023, 11:03 AM IST

JNU Recruitment 2023: Exam for Non-Teaching posts to begin on April 26, check date sheet here
File photo

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has released the date for JNU Recruitment Exam for Non-Teaching Posts. JNU Recruitment Exam for Non-Teaching Posts is scheduled to be conducted on April 26 and April 27. Candidates can visit the official website at recruitment.nta.nic.in to check recruitment notification.

City Intimation and Admit Card informing the date of examination Time, Exam Centre, Instructions etc. for the Exam will be issued in due course. The CBT Question Paper will be bilingual (English and Hindi) for the General Awareness, Reasoning Ability, Mathematical Ability, Computer Awareness. Test of Language (English or Hindi) will be as per the choice of the candidates. On the day of the examination, before starting for the CBT, candidates will be given the option to choose medium of examination.

JNU Recruitment exam 2023: steps to download admit card

  • Visit the official website at recruitment.nta.nic.in
  • Click on the “JNU Recruitment Examination - 2023 for Non-Teaching Posts” link
  • A new page will be displayed on the screen
  • Click on the admit card link or click the intimation slip link
  • Key in your login details

JNU Recruitment exam 2023: notification

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
World's largest digital camera is 266 times more powerful than Apple iPhone 14 Pro, details here
Streaming This Week: Varisu, Veera Simha Reddy, Michael, OTT releases to binge-watch
In pics: Satish Kaushik's final public appearance at Javed Akhtar-Shabana Azmi's Holi party a day before death
5 famous majestic Shiva temples in India you must visit on Mahashivratri
From Kangana Ranaut-Hrithik Roshan to Esha Deol-Amrita Rao: 7 ugly spats in Bollywood
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 665 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for April 15
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.