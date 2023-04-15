JNU Recruitment 2023: Exam for Non-Teaching posts to begin on April 26, check date sheet here

File photo

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has released the date for JNU Recruitment Exam for Non-Teaching Posts. JNU Recruitment Exam for Non-Teaching Posts is scheduled to be conducted on April 26 and April 27. Candidates can visit the official website at recruitment.nta.nic.in to check recruitment notification.

City Intimation and Admit Card informing the date of examination Time, Exam Centre, Instructions etc. for the Exam will be issued in due course. The CBT Question Paper will be bilingual (English and Hindi) for the General Awareness, Reasoning Ability, Mathematical Ability, Computer Awareness. Test of Language (English or Hindi) will be as per the choice of the candidates. On the day of the examination, before starting for the CBT, candidates will be given the option to choose medium of examination.

JNU Recruitment exam 2023: steps to download admit card

Visit the official website at recruitment.nta.nic.in

Click on the “JNU Recruitment Examination - 2023 for Non-Teaching Posts” link

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Click on the admit card link or click the intimation slip link

Key in your login details

JNU Recruitment exam 2023: notification