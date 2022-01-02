JNU Recruitment 2022: Apply for Executive Engineer posts at jnu.ac.in – Check salary, last date and other details

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is inviting applications for 01 Executive Engineer (Electrical) Vacancy from the candidates who are presently working in CPWD, PWD, P&T, DDA, BSNL, Prasar Bharati and NDMC for the post of Executive Engineer (Electrical) on a deputation basis initially for a period of one year, which is further extendable on mutual agreement basis, in the Pay Level-11 with usual allowances at Central Government rates. The last date to apply is February 26, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, jnu.ac.in.

JNU Executive Engineer Vacancy 2022 Details

Post: Executive Engineer (Electrical)

No. of Vacancy: 01

Pay Scale: Level – 11

JNU Executive Engineer Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have a Degree in Electrical Engineering from a recognized institute.

Experience: Working on the post of Executive Engineer (Electrical) in CPWD, PWD, P&T, DDA, BSNL, Prasar Bharati and NDMC. OR seven years working experience as Assistant Engineer (Electrical) in CPWD, PWD, DDA BSNL, Prasar Bharati and NDMC.

How to Apply: Interested Candidates may apply in prescribed Bio-Data along with self-attested all relevant documents send by e-mail to dr_admin@mail.jnu.ac.in and also send hard copies To Deputy Registrar (Administration), Room No- 302, Administrative Block, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi-110067 on or before February 26, 2022.

JNU Executive Engineer Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on interview and Interaction.

Last date for application form submission: February 26, 2022

JNU Executive Engineer Recruitment 2022 Notification: jnu.ac.in/career