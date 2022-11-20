JNU PhD Admission 2022: Last date today to apply at jnuexams.nta.ac.in

File photo

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) to conclude the application process for JNU PhD admission 2022 today (November 20). Candidates can register for JNU PhD admission 2022 through the official website-- jnuexams.nta.ac.in, till 11:50 pm. The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination, JNUEE 2022 for admission to PhD programmes offered by the university.

Between November 22 and November 24, 2022, applicants who plan to register for the can make the necessary changes/ corrections in their online application form. The information brochure published by the NTA on its website includes information about the eligibility requirements and subject-specific qualification information. Candidates are urged to carefully read it and follow the instructions when completing the online application. There is no maximum age restriction for applicants to the JNU PhD program.

The JNUEE 2022 examination for PhD courses will be conducted on December 7, 8, 9 and 10, 2022. The entrance exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for 180 minutes. The entrance exam will be divided into two sessions, with the first session taking place from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the second session running from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) for various courses offered by the University in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.