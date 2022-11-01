Search icon
JNU PhD 2022 Entrance Exam registrations begin at jnuexams.nta.nic.in, check important dates, steps to apply

The JNUEE PhD Exam will be held by NTA from December 7, 2022. The exam will be concluded on December 10, 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 02:13 PM IST

File Photo

The National Testing Agency, NTA has released the schedule for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination, JNUEE for admissions to the PhD program. Registration for the same began on October 31, 2022. Candidates who are interested in applying can do so via the official website - www.jnueexams.nta.nic.in.

The JNUEE PhD Exam will be held by NTA from December 7, 2022. The exam will be concluded on December 10, 2022. Candidates need to apply for the entrance exam by November 20, 2022

JNU PhD 2022 Entrance Exam – Direct link to Apply

JNU PhD 2022: Dates to remember 

Duration of Online registration and submission of Application Form for JNUEE-2022: October 31 to November 20, 2022 (up to 5:00 pm)

Last Date of successful fee transaction: November 20, 2022 (up to 11:50 pm)

Correction in Particulars of Application Form: November 22 to November 24, 2022 (up to 11:50 pm)

Downloading of Admit Cards: Not announced yet

Dates of Examination: December 7, 8, 9, and 10, 2022

Duration of Examination: 180 minutes

Timing: First Session: 09:30 am to 12:30 pm, Second Session: 02:30 pm to 05:30 pm

JNU PhD Entrance Exam: Steps to apply 

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.jnuexams.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the 'JNUEE PhD 2022 Online Application Form' link 

Step 3: Click on new registration and sign in. 

Step 4: Fill out the form, pay the fees, and upload the necessary documents. 

Step 5: Submit and download the form for future use. 

