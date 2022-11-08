JNU PG Admission 2022: MA, MSc, MCA list 2 result OUT at jnuee.jnu.ac.in, all details here

Photo: PTI

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has declared the admission list 2 for PG programmes. Candidates who appeared for the PG programmes including MA, MSc and MCA for the 2022-23 academic session can now check their results at jnuee.jnu.ac.in. JNU PG admission 2022 is being done on the basis of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET).

Candidates can check their results from the official website using their application number and password. The varsity has also released the list 2 results of MTech, MPH and PG Diploma in Big Data programmes along with the list 2 results for MA, MSc and MCA.

Candidates will be able to block seats for admission to the PG porgrammes against the List-2 result by November 10. Classes as per the JNU admission schedule are set to start on November 28.

JNU List 2 Result For PG Programmes: How to check