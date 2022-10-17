JNU UG Admission 2022 First merit list: See steps to download

JNU UG Admission 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is expected to declare the undergraduate (UG) first merit list today, October 17 at the official website. Once released, candidates will be able to check and download the JNU UG Merit list 2022 from the official website at jnuee.jnu.ac.in. JNU released the application form for admission to 342 UG courses through CUET on September 27. The last date to submit the JNU application form 2022 was October 12.

The JNU UG admission 2022 merit list is based on the candidate’s scores in the Common University Entrance Test- Undergraduate(CUET UG) examination.

JNU UG Merit List 2022: How to download