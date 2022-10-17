Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

JNU UG Admission 2022 First merit list: See steps to download

JNU UG admission 2022 first merit list is expected to release today at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 17, 2022, 05:49 PM IST

JNU UG Admission 2022 First merit list: See steps to download
JNU UG Admission 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is expected to declare the undergraduate (UG) first merit list today, October 17 at the official website. Once released, candidates will be able to check and download the JNU UG Merit list 2022 from the official website at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.  JNU released the application form for admission to 342 UG courses through CUET on September 27. The last date to submit the JNU application form 2022 was October 12. 

Read: JNU UG Admission 2022 merit list expected today at jnuee.jnu.ac.in

The JNU UG admission 2022 merit list is based on the candidate’s scores in the Common University Entrance Test- Undergraduate(CUET UG) examination. 

JNU UG Merit List 2022: How to download 

  • Visit the official website jnuee.jnu.ac.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download JNU UG MERIT LIST 2022.”
  • Enter the login credentials, if any.
  • Your JNU UG Merit List 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Photos: Ananya Panday, Karan Johar, Sussane Khan, others attend Bunty Sajdeh's birthday bash
In pics: Arjun Kapoor looks uber cool in blue sweatshirt
Jupiter will be closest to Earth in 70 years on September 26, all you need to know
These 5 Yoga asanas will help you deal with anxiety and fatigue
Viral Photos of the Day: Rakul Preet Singh promotes Thank God, Chitrangda Singh dazzles Lakme Fashion Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Marathi singer makes a rap song on Suryakumar Yadav, star Indian batsman reacts
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.