JNU Merit List 1 released at jnu.ac.in for UG admission, last date to block seats October 23

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has declared the result of list 1 today, October 21, 2022. The result is for admission to its undergraduate and certificate of proficiency (COP) programmes for the 2022-23 academic session. Candidates can download their results from the official website – jnu.ac.in orjnuee.jnu.ac.in.

“Result of List 1 for UG and COP Programs through CUET-UG 2022 are announced now. Last date for blocking the seat is 23rd Oct 2022. Applications are inviting for admission into PG/ADOP programme for the academic session 2022-23. The last date for fee payment is 11:50 PM, 25-Oct-2022,” a statement on the JNU website read.

JNU List 1 Result For UG, COP Programmes: How To Check

Visit the official website, jnuee.jnu.ac.in

Click on the designated Result of List 1 tab

A login window will be displayed on the screen.

Enter the application number and password.

Click on the ‘Login’ button

Submit and check the JNU merit 2022

JNU List 1 Result For UG, COP Programmes: direct link