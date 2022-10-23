JNU Merit List 1: Last date TODAY to block seat for UG admission at jnu.ac.in

File photo

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has declared the result of list 1 today, October 21, 2022. The result is for admission to its undergraduate and certificate of proficiency (COP) programmes for the 2022-23 academic session. Candidates can download their results from the official website – jnu.ac.in orjnuee.jnu.ac.in.

“Result of List 1 for UG and COP Programs through CUET-UG 2022 are announced now. Last date for blocking the seat is 23rd Oct 2022. Applications are invited for admission into PG/ADOP programme for the academic session 2022-23. The last date for fee payment is 11:50 PM, 25-Oct-2022,” a statement on the JNU website read.

JNU List 1 Result For UG, COP Programmes: Steps to check

Visit the official website, jnuee.jnu.ac.in

Click on the designated Result of List 1 tab

A login window will be displayed on the screen.

Enter the application number and password.

Click on the ‘Login’ button

Submit and check the JNU merit 2022

JNU has released the cut-off score and rank for admission to its UG programmes. The JNU cut-off scores and ranks are for programmes including BA Hons First Year in Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Japanese, Korean, Persian and Spanish.