JNU Merit List 1: Last date TODAY to block seat for UG admission at jnu.ac.in

The last date to block seats against the list-1 result of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) merit list is today, October 23.

Reported By:DNA We Team| Edited By: DNA We Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 12:31 PM IST

File photo

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has declared the result of list 1 today, October 21, 2022. The result is for admission to its undergraduate and certificate of proficiency (COP) programmes for the 2022-23 academic session. Candidates can download their results from the official website – jnu.ac.in orjnuee.jnu.ac.in.

“Result of List 1 for UG and COP Programs through CUET-UG 2022 are announced now. Last date for blocking the seat is 23rd Oct 2022. Applications are invited for admission into PG/ADOP programme for the academic session 2022-23. The last date for fee payment is 11:50 PM, 25-Oct-2022,” a statement on the JNU website read.

JNU List 1 Result For UG, COP Programmes: Steps to check

  • Visit the official website, jnuee.jnu.ac.in
  • Click on the designated Result of List 1 tab
  • A login window will be displayed on the screen.
  • Enter the application number and password.
  • Click on the ‘Login’ button
  • Submit and check the JNU merit 2022

JNU has released the cut-off score and rank for admission to its UG programmes. The JNU cut-off scores and ranks are for programmes including BA Hons First Year in Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Japanese, Korean, Persian and Spanish.

