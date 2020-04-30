JNU extends registration deadline for entrance examinations to May 15 due to COVID-19 pandemic

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the deadline for registration and submission of application forms for Jawaharlal Nehru University entrance examinations to May 15, 2020.

"This is for information of all prospective student applicants that due to the prevailing difficult circumstances, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the deadline of registration and submission of application forms for the JNUEE 2020 entrance examinations to May 15, 2020," a statement issued by the JNU administration stated.

"For further details on the application process and examinations, please refer to the Information Bulletin on the NTA-JNU website (https://ntajnu.nic.in) and the E-prospectus/Syllabus on the JNU website (http://jnu.ac.in/admission/)," the statement added.

Earlier, JNU had decided to voluntarily contribute one day salary of regular teaching&non-teaching employees for the month of April to Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

"JNU has decided to voluntarily contribute one day salary of regular teaching and non-teaching employees for the month of April to Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. Let us all be part of our nationwide united effort against COVID19," JNU Vice-Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar Said.

In light of the heightened concern on the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in India, the country has been placed under complete lockdown till May 3. Authorities have asked citizens to maintain strict social distancing to cut the spread of the virus outbreak.