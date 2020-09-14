JNU Entrance Exam 2020 dates Announced, get all details here

The National Testing Agency has announced the dates for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Test (JNUET 2020 that will be conducted from October 4 to October 8.

The National Testing Agency has announced the dates for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Test (JNUET 2020 that will be conducted from October 4 to October 8. The examination will be conducted online and will be MCQ based.

Once issued, candidates candidates can download their admit card from the JNU-NTA official website — www.nta.ac.in

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to download the JNUEE admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website of JNU-NTA.

Step 2: Enter your credentials to avail the JNUEE admit card.

Step 3: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Once downloaded, take a print out for future references