JNU Admissions 2022: First merit list to release on October 17, check direct link for UG admissions schedule

JNU has started the registration process for admission into the undergraduate courses, the last date to apply for which is October 12, 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 04:02 PM IST

JNU Admissions 2022: First merit list to release on October 17, check direct link for UG admissions schedule
File Photo

Jawaharlal Nehru University, JNU has released the admission schedule for the UG Admissions 2022. The JNU released the schedule on the official website - www.jnu.ac.in. The first merit list for JNU Admission will be released on October 17, 2022.

JNU has started the registration process for admission into the undergraduate courses, the last date to apply for which is October 12, 2022. 

JNU Admissions 2022: Detailed admission schedule for UG courses

Registration Date: September 27, 2022 

Last date to apply: October 12, 2022, till 11:50 pm 

First Merit List release date: October 17, 2022

Pre-enrollment registration and payment: October 17 to 29, 2022

Second Merit List: October 22, 2022 

Blocking of seats: October 22 to 24, 2022 

Third Merit List: October 27, 2022 

Blocking of seats: October 27 to 29, 2022

Physical verification: November 1 to 4, 2022

Release of Final list: By November 9, 2022

Pre-enrollment registration and payment: November 9 to 10, 2022

Physical verification: November 14, 2022.

Beginning of Classes: November 7, 2022.

Deadline for admission/registration: November 30, 2022.

JNU Admissions 2022 Schedule Direct Link 

Interested candidates can submit their CUET scores for admission to courses such as BA (Hons) in Foreign Languages, BSc-MSc Integrated Programme in Ayurveda Biology, and other Certificate of Proficiency Programmes, COP.

Candidates who want to get admitted to the BTech courses will have to submit the JEE Mains score, applying through JoSAA 2022 Counselling.

