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JNU Admission 2026: Programmes, Courses, from Ayurveda to B Tech, eligibility

JNU opened UG and COP admissions for 2026-27. Apply by July 22 via CUET UG. BA, BSc, COP eligible with 45% in Class 12.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 13, 2026, 10:45 AM IST

JNU Admission 2026: Programmes, Courses, from Ayurveda to B Tech, eligibility
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At Jawaharlal Nehru University, applications are now being accepted for the 2026-2027 Undergraduate and Certificate of Proficiency programs. Candidates who meet the requirements may submit an online application by July 22, 2026. CUET UG 2026 scores will be used to determine admission to the majority of UG and COP courses. JEE Main will be used for BTech admissions and JoSAA or DASA counselling will come next.

JNU Admission 2026: courses offered

Students will be admitted to JNU's School of Language, Literature and Cultural Studies, School of Sanskrit and Indic Studies, BA (Hons.) in Foreign Languages, BSc in Ayurvedic Biology, and several COP programs. For admission to the BA (Hons.), BSc, or COP programs, there won't be a viva voce or interview. There are only a few seats available and CUET UG 2026 scores will be used to determine allotment.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates must have completed Class 12 or its equivalent from an accredited board with at least 45% of the possible points to be eligible for BA (Hons.) and BSc. Students awaiting their results or enrolled in Class 12 may also apply. Candidates must have 45% in Class 12 to be eligible for COP programs.

Students who finished the first year of a bachelor's degree under the 10+1+3 pattern with the necessary grades are also eligible to apply. Selection for BTech will be based on JoSAA or DASA counselling and JEE Main scores. The BTech program requires a minimum of 155 credits and lasts for eight semesters.

Also read: Former emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani dies at 74: The visionary who turned Qatar into a global energy and diplomatic power

Reservation and tie-breaking rules

The Government of India's reservation policy, SC 15%, ST 7.5%, OBC-NCL 27%, EWS 10%, and PwBD at least 5%, will be adhered to by JNU. Compared to the unreserved category, OBC-NCL candidates receive a 10% reduction in qualifying marks. If there is a merit tie, JNU will take into account Class 12 marks first, followed by CUET UG or JEE Main scores and finally Class 10 marks. Candidates who have announced their results will be given preference over those who are still awaiting them. Before the July 22 deadline, interested applicants should verify their full eligibility and submit an application via the official JNU admission portal. 

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