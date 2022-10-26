JNU second cut off list 2022 to be out today: Here's how to check, important dates

JNU Admission 2022 | Photo: PTI

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is likely to release the second merit list today (October 26) for the undergraduate admission that will be done via CUET. Candidates who have applied for JNU admission 2022 will be able to check the second cut-off list once released at the official website-- jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

Candidates will be able to block seats till October 28. The physical verification of admission/ registration of selected candidates can be done from November 1 to November 4.

JNU UG 2022 second merit list: How to check

Go to the admission website, jnuee.jnu.ac.in

Click on the JNU UG 2022 second merit list link on the home page

Enter the login details and the merit list will be displayed on the screen

Check the merit list and download the page

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The final merit list will be released on November 9 and pre-enrollment registration and payment of fees with the blocking of seats under the final list will be done between November 9 to November 10. Physical verification of admission will be done on November 14.