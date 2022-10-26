Search icon
JNU second cut off list 2022 to be out today: Here's how to check, important dates

JNU will release the second cut-off list today at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 26, 2022, 03:37 PM IST

JNU Admission 2022 | Photo: PTI

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is likely to release the second merit list today (October 26) for the undergraduate admission that will be done via CUET. Candidates who have applied for JNU admission 2022 will be able to check the second cut-off list once released at the official website-- jnuee.jnu.ac.in. 

Candidates will be able to block seats till October 28. The physical verification of admission/ registration of selected candidates can be done from November 1 to November 4.

JNU UG 2022 second merit list: How to check 

  • Go to the admission website, jnuee.jnu.ac.in
  • Click on the JNU UG 2022 second merit list link on the home page
  • Enter the login details and the merit list will be displayed on the screen
  • Check the merit list and download the page
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The final merit list will be released on November 9 and pre-enrollment registration and payment of fees with the blocking of seats under the final list will be done between November 9 to November 10. Physical verification of admission will be done on November 14.

