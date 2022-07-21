Search icon
TS ECET 2022 Exam scheduled on August 1, Hall Ticket on July 28 at ecet.tsche.ac.in

TS ECET 2022: It is important to note that on August 1, 2022, TS ECET 2022 will be held in two shifts - from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 08:04 AM IST

File Photo

The Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test, TS ECET 2022 exam date was announced today by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, JNTU Hyderabad. The TS ECET 2022 exam is all set to take place on August 1, 2022. Further details about the exam are available at the official website - www.ecet.tsche.ac.in. 

TS ECET 2022 Exam Date was announced again after it was earlier postponed due to heavy rains in Telangana. According to the official notice issued by JNTU Hyderabad, because the TS ECET 2022 exam date has been changed, fresh hall tickets will also be issued to all registered prospects. The TS ECET Hall Ticket 2022 download link will be activated on July 28, 2022, via the official website - www.ecet.tsche.ac.in. 

TS ECET 2022: New date and schedule 

TS ECET 2022 (Previous exam date): July 13, 2022 
TS ECET 2022 (New exam date): August 1, 2022
TS ECET 2022 Hall Ticket will release on July 28, 2022.

It is important to note that on August 1, 2022, TS ECET 2022 will be held in two shifts - from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm. All the other information regarding the TS ECET 2022 exam is provided in the official notice direct link here. 

TS ECET 2022 new date has been announced by JNTU Hyderabad on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE. After the exam is completed on August 1, the TS ECET 2022 Answer Key will also be released at www.ecet.tsche.ac.in.

