JMI admission 2019: Results declared, check @jmi.ac.in

Jamia Millia Islamia released the entrance exam results on its official website on July 22. Students can check their results on jmi.ac.in

The Jamia Millia Islamia entrance exam for Undergraduate courses was conducted from 21 May to July 4.

The entrance exam for PG courses began on June 9.

The academic session begins in the month of August.

Steps to check the JMI admission results 2019:

Step 1: Log on to the official website- jmi.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link- 'Admission results 2019'.

Step 3: Enter the session.

Step 4: Enter the programme category.

Step 5: Enter the programme course.

Step 6: Click on search.

Step 7: Results will be displayed on the screen

Step 8: Download and take a print out for future reference.

Vice-Chancellor of the University, Najma Akhtar, issued a notice on the official website welcoming the freshers to the university.

The notice stated, " I welcome you all to Jamia- students of continuing semesters and freshers- and wish you a very exciting and fruitful academic session ahead."

" You are fortunate to be in a university that has been recording continuous rise in the world ranking in recent years."