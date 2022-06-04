Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

JKSSB SI result 2022 declared: Check steps to download

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the JKSSB SI Result 2022 on the official website - www.jkssb.nic.in.

Author:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Updated: Jun 04, 2022, 09:15 PM IST

JKSSB SI result 2022 declared: Check steps to download
Representational image

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) on Saturday announced the result of Sub-Inspector (Police) in Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) posts.  

Candidates who appeared for the OMR-based objective type written examination can check the JKSSB SI Result 2022 on the official website -  www.jkssb.nic.in.  

Shortlisted candidates in the exam will now appear for Physical Standard Test(PST) and Physical Endurance Test(PET). The details regarding the same shall be notified later. 

JKSSB SI Result 2022: Step to the result 

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board at jkssb.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Results section.

Step 3: Now click on the link that reads, “View Result/Score Sheet of candidates for the posts of Sub-Inspector (Home Department), advertised vide Notification No. 06 of 2021 dated 21.10.2021. Result/Score Sheet of candidates for the posts of Sub-Inspector (Home Department)”

Step 4: A new PDF will open.

Step 5: The JKSSB SI Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the JKSSB SI Result and take a printout of it for future reference.

READ | UPSC CSE Prelim 2022: All important guidelines, other details
 
JKSSB SI was held at 322 examination centres across 16 districts of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in the month of March 2022.

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.