JKSSB Recruitment 2022: New vacancies announced for 168 posts, apply at jkssb.nic.in – Check salary, eligibility

J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) is inviting applications for 168 Junior Assistant, Assistant Scientific Officer and Various posts. The last date to apply is March 20, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, jkssb.nic.in.

JKSSB Recruitment 2022 Details

Junior Assistant: 122 posts

Pay Scale: 25500 – 81100/- Level 4

Junior Scale Stenographer: 01 post

Pay Scale: 35600 – 112800/- Level 6B

Driver: 11 posts

Pay Scale: 19900 – 63200/- Level 2

Assistant Superintendent Jails: 07 posts

Pay Scale: 35700 – 113100/- Level 6C

Assistant Scientific Officer: 23 posts

Pay Scale: 35900 – 113500/- Level 6E

Tractor Driver: 02 posts

Pay Scale: 19900 – 63200/- Level 2

Re-Toucher Artist: 02 posts

Pay Scale: 19900 – 63200/- Level 2

JKSSB Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Junior Assistant: The candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree from a recognized University.

Junior Scale Stenographer: The candidate must be a Graduate from a recognised University with and minimum speed of shorthand 65 wpm and 35 wpm in typewriting.

Driver: Candidate must have a Middle and Having Hill Driving Licence.

Assistant Superintendent Jails: Candidate must be a Graduate from Recognized University and Post Graduate Diploma in Social Work/Sociology/Psychology/Criminology.

Assistant Scientific Officer: Candidate must have done M.Sc. in Physics/ Chemistry/Mathematics/ Forensic Science/Computer Science/Electronics/IT.

Tractor Driver: Candidate must have a Middle and Having Tractor Driving Licence.

Re-Toucher Artist: Candidate must be a Metric with Certificate in Cameramen.

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the Official website jkssb.nic.in.

Starting date for online application submission: February 20, 2022

Last date for online application submission: March 20, 2022

Last Date for Application fee: March 20, 2022

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Test.

JKSSB Recruitment 2022 notification: jkssb.nic.in/Pdf