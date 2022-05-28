JKSSB Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced for Panchayat Secretary posts, know salary, how to apply

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) is inviting applications for 1365 Panchayat Secretary Vacancy in Rural Development and Panchyati Raj Department. The last date to apply is July 06, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, jkssb.nic.in.
JKSSB Panchayat Secretary Recruitment 2022 Details
Post: Panchayat Secretary
No. of Vacancy: 1365
Pay Scale: 19900 – 63200/- Level 2
JKSSB Recruitment 2022 Category wise Details
OM: 697
SC: 118
ST: 138
OSC: 54
ALC /IB: 54
RBA: 145
PSP: 57
EWS: 132
JKSSB Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree of a recognised University.
Age Limit: 40 years
Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Net Banking, Credit or Debit cards.
For SC/ST//PWD/EWS Candidates: 500/-
For All Other Candidates: 400/-
How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the official website jkssb.nic.in.
JKSSB Panchayat Secretary Recruitment 2022: Important Dates
Starting date for online application submission: June 06, 2022
Last date for online application submission: July 06, 2022
Last Date for Application fee: July 06, 2022
JKSSB Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on written test.
JKSSB Recruitment 2022 Notification: jkssb.nic.in/Panchayat_Secretaries