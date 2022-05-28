JKSSB Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced for Panchayat Secretary posts, know salary, how to apply

File photo

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) is inviting applications for 1365 Panchayat Secretary Vacancy in Rural Development and Panchyati Raj Department. The last date to apply is July 06, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, jkssb.nic.in.

JKSSB Panchayat Secretary Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Panchayat Secretary

No. of Vacancy: 1365

Pay Scale: 19900 – 63200/- Level 2

JKSSB Recruitment 2022 Category wise Details

OM: 697

SC: 118

ST: 138

OSC: 54

ALC /IB: 54

RBA: 145

PSP: 57

EWS: 132

JKSSB Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree of a recognised University.

Age Limit: 40 years

Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Net Banking, Credit or Debit cards.

For SC/ST//PWD/EWS Candidates: 500/-

For All Other Candidates: 400/-

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the official website jkssb.nic.in.

JKSSB Panchayat Secretary Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Starting date for online application submission: June 06, 2022

Last date for online application submission: July 06, 2022

Last Date for Application fee: July 06, 2022

JKSSB Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on written test.

JKSSB Recruitment 2022 Notification: jkssb.nic.in/Panchayat_Secretaries