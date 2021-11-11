JKSSB Recruitment 2021: Bumper applications invited for Sub Inspector - Check Eligibility, Application fee

Candidates will have to go through a written test, physical standard test, and physical endurance test

Applications have been invited by the Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board(JKSSB) for the position of Sub Inspector(SI). Candidates interested in applying for the posts can do so by visiting the official website JKSSB - jkssb.nic.in.

The recruitment drive is looking to hire a total of 800 candidates and the last date to submit the application form is December 10.

The JKSSB notification for the position said, "The J&K Services Selection Board invites online application from eligible candidates for participation in the selection process for UT Cadre post of the Sub Inspector of the Jammu and Kashmir Police."

Selection Process:

Candidates will have to go through a written test, physical standard test, and physical endurance test. In order to get the position, a candidate will have to clear all the tests.

Application Fee:

Candidates who belong to General Category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 550 while candidates who belong to SC, ST will have to pay Rs 400. The entire process of recruitment will take place online except for the physical test.