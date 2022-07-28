JKSSB Recruitment 2022: Notification for 772 vacancies released, official website and other important details here

JKSSB Recruitment 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board, JKSSB is looking for candidates to fill 772 vacancies in various departments. The application process for JKSSB Recruitment 2022 will start on August 14 and the last date for the submission of the application form is September 14.

The JKSSB has released the official notification for the said recruitment. Check here.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the JKSSB Recruitment 2022 from the official website-- jkssb.nic.in. Candidates will have to appear for a written examination followed by a physical test. Based on the merit of the test candidates will be selected for the JKSSB Recruitment 2022. The candidates applying for the JKSSB Recruitment 2022 must be 40 years as of January 1.

JKSSB recruitment 2022: Application fee

For posts involving a two-stage examination: The application fee is Rs 550. However, the application fee is Rs 450 for SC, ST, PWD and EWS Categories.

For posts involving one stage examination: The application fee is Rs 550. For SC, ST, PWD and EWS Categories the application fee is Rs 400.

Read: DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Registration started for 547 vacancies at dsssb.delhi.gov, details here