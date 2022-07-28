Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

JKSSB Recruitment 2022: Notification for 772 vacancies released, official website and other important details here

JKSSB Recruitment 2022 notification has been released to fill 772 vacancies.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 06:39 PM IST

JKSSB Recruitment 2022: Notification for 772 vacancies released, official website and other important details here
JKSSB Recruitment 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board, JKSSB is looking for candidates to fill 772 vacancies in various departments. The application process for JKSSB Recruitment 2022 will start on August 14 and the last date for the submission of the application form is September 14.

The JKSSB has released the official notification for the said recruitment. Check here. 

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the JKSSB Recruitment 2022 from the official website-- jkssb.nic.in. Candidates will have to appear for a written examination followed by a physical test. Based on the merit of the test candidates will be selected for the JKSSB Recruitment 2022. The candidates applying for the JKSSB Recruitment 2022 must be 40 years as of January 1.

JKSSB recruitment 2022: Application fee

For posts involving a two-stage examination: The application fee is Rs 550. However, the application fee is Rs 450 for SC, ST, PWD and EWS Categories.

For posts involving one stage examination: The application fee is Rs 550. For SC, ST, PWD and EWS Categories the application fee is Rs 400.

Read: DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Registration started for 547 vacancies at dsssb.delhi.gov, details here

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
PMV EaS-E, India’s most affordable EV to launch in July: Check expected price and features
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Election Commission allows 17-year-old youngsters to register in advance for voters’ list enrolment
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.