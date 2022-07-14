JKPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies announced for 130 posts at jkpsc.nic.in, check details

File Photo

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission, JKPSC, has invited applications for the posts of Assistant Professor and Lecturer in Super Speciality Hospitals Jammu/Kashmir, and Government Medical Colleges in several cities. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the Commission's official website - www.jkpsc.nic.in.

The last date to apply is August 12, 2022. Candidates will be allowed to edit their application forms between August 13 to 15, 2022. A total of 130 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

JKPSC Recruitment 2022: Dates to remember

The last date to edit the application form is August 13 to 15, 2022.

JKPSC Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy

Super Speciality Hospitals, Government Medical College – Srinagar Lecturer: 10 posts

Super Speciality Hospitals, Government Medical College – Jammu Lecturer: 04 posts

Government Medical College – Srinagar Lecturer: 30 posts

Government Medical College – Jammu Lecturer: 22 posts

Government Medical College – Anantnag Assistant Professor: 07 posts

Government Medical College – Baramulla Assistant Professor: 10 posts

Government Medical College – Doda Assistant Professor: 20 posts

Government Medical College – Kathua Assistant Professor: 10 posts

Government Medical College – Rajouri Assistant Professor: 10 posts

India Gandhi Government Dental College – Jammu Lecturer: 07 posts

For more information about the posts and the eligibility criteria, and the age limit, candidates are requested to check the official notification link given below.

JKPSC Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

