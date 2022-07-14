Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

JKPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies announced for 130 posts at jkpsc.nic.in, check details

JKPSC Recruitment 2022: The last date to apply is August 12. Candidates will be allowed to edit their application forms between August 13 to 15.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 14, 2022, 03:02 PM IST

JKPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies announced for 130 posts at jkpsc.nic.in, check details
File Photo

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission, JKPSC, has invited applications for the posts of Assistant Professor and Lecturer in Super Speciality Hospitals Jammu/Kashmir, and Government Medical Colleges in several cities. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the Commission's official website - www.jkpsc.nic.in. 

The last date to apply is August 12, 2022. Candidates will be allowed to edit their application forms between August 13 to 15, 2022. A total of 130 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. 

JKPSC Recruitment 2022: Dates to remember 

The last date to apply is August 12, 2022
The last date to edit the application form is August 13 to 15, 2022. 

READ | IIT Madras HSEE Admit Card 2022 released at hsee.ittm.ac.in, check steps to download

JKPSC Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy

Super Speciality Hospitals, Government Medical College – Srinagar Lecturer: 10 posts
Super Speciality Hospitals, Government Medical College – Jammu Lecturer: 04 posts
Government Medical College – Srinagar Lecturer: 30 posts
Government Medical College – Jammu Lecturer: 22 posts
Government Medical College – Anantnag Assistant Professor: 07 posts
Government Medical College – Baramulla Assistant Professor: 10 posts
Government Medical College – Doda Assistant Professor: 20 posts
Government Medical College – Kathua Assistant Professor: 10 posts
Government Medical College – Rajouri Assistant Professor: 10 posts
India Gandhi Government Dental College – Jammu Lecturer: 07 posts

For more information about the posts and the eligibility criteria, and the age limit, candidates are requested to check the official notification link given below. 

JKPSC Recruitment 2022 Official Notification Link 

JKPSC Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply 

Candidates can apply for the above posts before August 12, 2022, through the official website - www.jkpsc.nic.in.

This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.