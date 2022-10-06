JKPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 120 Prosecuting Officer posts at jkpsc.nic.in, check selection process, eligibility

File photo

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) is inviting applications for 120 Prosecuting Officer (G) posts in J&K Home Department. The last date to apply is November 5. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, jkpsc.nic.in.

To apply for the posts, the upper age limit is 40 years. The application fee for general category is Rs 1000 and Rs 500 for unreserved category. PHE candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.

The selection process has three stages. First is the preliminary examination and those who qualify in it can appear in the main examination.

Main examination scores will be counted to select candidates for the final stage – personality test or interview.

Posts: Prosecuting Officer

Vacancies: 120 posts

Application begins: October 6, 2022

Last date to apply for JKPSC Recruitment 2022: November 5, 2022

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have done Bachelors of Law

Official website: jkpsc.nic.in