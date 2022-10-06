Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

JKPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 120 Prosecuting Officer posts at jkpsc.nic.in, check selection process, eligibility

JKPSC Recruitment: JKPSC PO Notification 2022 is released on the official website-- jkpsc.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 06, 2022, 12:48 PM IST

JKPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 120 Prosecuting Officer posts at jkpsc.nic.in, check selection process, eligibility
File photo

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) is inviting applications for 120 Prosecuting Officer (G) posts in J&K Home Department. The last date to apply is November 5. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, jkpsc.nic.in. 

To apply for the posts, the upper age limit is 40 years. The application fee for general category is Rs 1000 and Rs 500 for unreserved category. PHE candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.

The selection process has three stages. First is the preliminary examination and those who qualify in it can appear in the main examination.

Main examination scores will be counted to select candidates for the final stage – personality test or interview.

Posts: Prosecuting Officer

Vacancies: 120 posts

Application begins: October 6, 2022

Last date to apply for JKPSC Recruitment 2022: November 5, 2022

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have done Bachelors of Law

Official website: jkpsc.nic.in

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Cheaper loans, discounts and cashbacks on debit and credit cards: Check best bank offers for festive season
Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji attend Brahmastra screening
In Pics: PM Modi releases 8 cheetahs from Namibia at Kuno National Park on his birthday
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 573 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 6
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.