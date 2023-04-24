Search icon
JKCET 2023 Registration deadline extended: Know revised date, how to apply, eligibility criteria here

JKCET 2023 registration deadline has been extended till April 30.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 24, 2023, 08:14 PM IST

JKCET 2023| Photo: PTI

Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examination (JKBOPEE) has extended the deadline to submit the JKCET 2023 online application till April 30, 2023. Interested candidates who have not been able to submit their applications for the Common Entrance Test can still register from the official website--jkbopee.gov.in. The JKCET 2023 registration process started on April 4. 

JKCET 2023: Eligibility criteria

Candidates who are applying for the exam must be citizens of UT of J&K/UT of Ladakh and must have passed the 10 plus 2 exams from a recognised board/university with physics, chemistry and mathematics as mandatory subjects. All candidates have to pay a fee of Rs. 1000 online through National Credit Card/Debit Card/Net Banking.

“In view of the poor response to Notification No. 022-BOPEE of 2023dated 02-04-2023, it is hereby notified for information of all such eligible candidates who are interested for admission to Bachelor of Engineering & Technology Courses-2023 in Government / Private Colleges/Institutions of UT of J&K/ UT of Ladakh, that the Board has extended the last date for submission of online Application Forms from 24-04-2023 to 30-04-2023.” reads the official statement from the notice. 

JKCET 2023: How to register?

  • Visit the official website – jkbopee.gov.in
  • Click on Exam section and select Common Entrance Test
  • Select the registration link and enter the details
  • Pay the fees and upload the necessary documents
  • Submit the form and download
  • Take a print for future purposes
  • For furthermore details or announcements on JKCET 2023, check the official website.

