JKBOSE Results 2022: JKBOSE Class 12th Bi-annual Result for Jammu Division released at jkbose.nic.in

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education, JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2022 for Jammu Division has been announced. All the candidates who appeared for the JKBOSE 12th Bi-annual Exams for Jammu Division can check their results on the official website - www.jkbose.nic.in.

For the unversed, the JKBOSE Class 12 Result has been declared for Part 2 of the Bi-annual exams.

JKBOSE Results 2022: Steps to check JKBOSE Class 12th Bi-annual Result for Jammu Division

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.jkbose.nic.in.

Step 2: Look for the result section and click on the 'View Result of Higher Secondary Part II (Class 12th) Bi-Annual 2022 - Jammu Summer Zone' on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and/or registration number

Step 4: Submit the details and view the result

Step 5: Download the result and take its printout for future use.

Candidates would require their JKBOSE exam roll number and date of birth to check their JKBOSE Class 12th Bi-annual Result for Jammu Division.