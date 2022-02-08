JKBOSE Kashmir Division Class 12 result 2021-22 DECLARED on jkbose.nic.in – Know steps to check

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education has declared the JKBOSE Kashmir Division Class 12 result 2021-22 on its official website today, February 8. Those who appeared for the exams can check their scores on the website jkbose.nic.in.

Students who appeared for the JKBOSE Annual Regular Part II Kashmir Division examination can visit the official website of JKBOSE and search by their name and roll number. The steps to check the JKBOSE class 12 results are mentioned below.

It must be noted that the option to search by name may not be activated yet on the official website. In this case, students are advised to type in their roll numbers to check their JKBOSE Kashmir Division Class 12 result 2021-22.

It is also likely that the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir board may not be working at this instant due to excessive traffic. In such a case, it is recommended that you try checking your result after a few hours pass.

Direct link to check JKBOSE Kashmir Division Class 12 result 2021-22

JKBOSE Class 12 Kashmir Division result: Steps to check online

Step 1: Visit the official website of JKBOSE, jkbose.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Result tab and select Kashmir Division.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Select the option JKBOSE Class 12 Kashmir Division result 2021.

Step 5: Enter your name and roll number to check your scores.

Step 6: Your JKBOSE Class 12 results 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

Students who have checked their results are advised to download and take a printout of the official web page for future reference. The rechecking and correction window for the JKBOSE Class 12 results 2021 will be activated soon by the board.