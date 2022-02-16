JKBOSE Kashmir Division Class 10 result 2021-22 DECLARED on jkbose.nic.in – Know steps to check

JKBOSE class 10 result Kashmir Division: The result of Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Division (JKBOSE) class 10th exam for Kashmir division has been declared today (February 16) at 4 pm. Candidates who appeared for JKBOSE Class 10 board exam can now check the result on the official website jkbose.nic.in.

The JKBOSE class 10th Result for Kashmir division can also be accessed on third party websites. Below are the steps for candidates to check the results from the official website.

JKBOSE class 10 result for Kashmir Division: Steps to check

Visit the official website of JKBOSE -- jkbose.nic.in

Click on the JKBOSE 10th AR for Kashmir division link flashing on the home page

Enter the login credentials (roll number) and captcha code verification

Click on submit

Check the result as displayed on the screen

Check the result and download it

Once students have checked their results, they are advised to download the copy of the official web page and take a printout for future reference. The rechecking and correction window for the JKBOSE Class 10 results 2021-22 for Kashmir division will now soon be activated by the board.