JKBOSE Kashmir Division Class 10, 12 Results 2021-22 soon on jkbose.nic.in - Know steps to check

The Jammu & Kashmir Board of School Education JKBOSE Results 2021-22 Kashmir Division Class 10, 12 result are likely to be announced soon.

According to reports, JKBOSE 12th Result 2021 is expected to be announced by today (February 8, 2022) and JKBOSE 10th Result 2021 is expected on February 12 on jkbose.nic.in.

As of now, there is no official confirmation via the official website, however, sources familiar with the development have shared that the JKBOSE Class 12, 10 Results for Kashmir Division are ready to be released.

JKBOSE 2021 Jammu division Class 12 result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of the board at- jkbose.nic.in

Step 2: On the website, click on the tab ‘JKBOSE 2021 Class 12 Kashmir division result’

Step 3: Enter required credentials on the redirected page

Step 4: Click on the ‘view result’ tab.

Step 5: The result will appear on the screen. Download the same and maintain a hard copy for further requirements.