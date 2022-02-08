JKBOSE Kashmir Division Class 10, 12 Results 2021-22: IMPORTANT update on result dates - Know here

Students are waiting for the Jammu & Kashmir Board of School Education JKBOSE 2021-22 Kashmir Division Class 10, 12 result. According to a report, the result of the class 12th annual regular-2021 examination will be declared within two days, an official at JK Board of School Education (JKBOSE) said on Monday.

Greater Kashmir quoted Joint Secretary Administration JKBOSE, Prof Aijaz Ahmad Hakak as saying that the result was at its final stage and will be declared within two days.

“The result of class 12th will be declared within two days,” Prof Hakak told.

Meanwhile, he also said that students should not pay heed to any rumours about the declaration of the result but should wait for the official announcement of the JK Board.

Meanwhile, JKBOSE class 10th result is expected in a week.

JKBOSE 2021 Jammu division Class 12 result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of the board at- jkbose.nic.in

Step 2: On the website, click on the tab ‘JKBOSE 2021 Class 12 Kashmir division result’

Step 3: Enter required credentials on the redirected page

Step 4: Click on the ‘view result’ tab.

Step 5: The result will appear on the screen. Download the same and maintain a hard copy for further requirements.