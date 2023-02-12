Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

JKBOSE Exam 2023 dates: Jammu and Kashmir Board date sheet released for class 10, 12 at jkbose.nic.in

JKBOSE Date sheet: The JKBOSE class 10 exam will begin on March 9 and will conclude on April 5.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 12, 2023, 01:14 PM IST

JKBOSE Exam 2023 dates: Jammu and Kashmir Board date sheet released for class 10, 12 at jkbose.nic.in
File photo

Jammu and Kashmir Board of State Education (JKBOSE) class 10th, class 11th, and class 12th date sheets for the soft zone areas of Jammu and Kashmir have been released. Candidates can check the exam datasheet on the official website at jkbose.nic.in.

The JKBOSE class 10 exam will begin on March 9 and will conclude on April 5. 

The first class 10 exam will be with the Vocational subjects paper and the last is the Social Science paper. The JKBOSE class 11 exam will start on March 6 and end on April 19. The JKBOSE class 12 exam will begin on March 8 with Geology, Bio-Technology, Microbiology or Chemistry paper (Science), Urdu, Hindi, Kashmiri, Dogri, Punjabi or Bhoti Paper (Arts), and Business Studies (Commerce) paper and will end on April 2with Geography paper (Science) and Geography, Psychology, Music, Philosophy or Education paper (Arts).

JKBOSE Date sheet: Steps to check

  • Visit the official website at jkbose.nic.in
  • Click on the date sheet link available on the homepage 
  • A pdf will be displayed on the screen
  • Check the date sheet and take the print for future reference

READ: UIDAI Recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for Section Officer, other posts, apply at uidai.gov.in, details here

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Valentine's Day: 5 most romantic cities in India to celebrate love
Tata Motors reveals much-awaited Tata Sierra EV concept at Auto Expo 2023, draws inspiration from original SUV
XXX star Aabha Paul stuns in sexy outfits, drops hot photos and videos
Meet Union Minister Smriti Irani’s newly married daughter Shanelle Irani
XXX fame Aabha Paul mesmerises fans with her hot photos and videos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 603 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 12
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.