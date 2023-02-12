JKBOSE Exam 2023 dates: Jammu and Kashmir Board date sheet released for class 10, 12 at jkbose.nic.in

File photo

Jammu and Kashmir Board of State Education (JKBOSE) class 10th, class 11th, and class 12th date sheets for the soft zone areas of Jammu and Kashmir have been released. Candidates can check the exam datasheet on the official website at jkbose.nic.in.

The JKBOSE class 10 exam will begin on March 9 and will conclude on April 5.

The first class 10 exam will be with the Vocational subjects paper and the last is the Social Science paper. The JKBOSE class 11 exam will start on March 6 and end on April 19. The JKBOSE class 12 exam will begin on March 8 with Geology, Bio-Technology, Microbiology or Chemistry paper (Science), Urdu, Hindi, Kashmiri, Dogri, Punjabi or Bhoti Paper (Arts), and Business Studies (Commerce) paper and will end on April 2with Geography paper (Science) and Geography, Psychology, Music, Philosophy or Education paper (Arts).

JKBOSE Date sheet: Steps to check

Visit the official website at jkbose.nic.in

Click on the date sheet link available on the homepage

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the date sheet and take the print for future reference

