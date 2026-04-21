JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2026: Class 10th Result 2026 for summer zone OUT; Check steps to download scorecard

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EDUCATION
JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2026 at jkresults.nic.in: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education, JKBOSE, announced the Class 10th Result 2026 for the Summer Zone today.
The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education, JKBOSE, announced the Class 10th Result 2026 for the Summer Zone covering Jammu Division on April 21, 2026. Students who took the annual examination are now able to view their scorecards through the internet. The outcome has been published on the board’s result portal, jkresults.nic.in. This declaration represents a significant step for thousands of learners across the Union Territory as they prepare to move into higher secondary classes.
According to the update issued on the official website, the Class 10 results were released at 11 AM. Examinees can verify their marks at jkbose.jk.gov.in or jkresults.nic.in by entering their Roll number and registration number. The board activated both websites for access so that candidates could download their provisional marksheets without delay.
Students can follow this step-by-step guide to view and download their marksheet:
Step 1: Visit the official results website:jkresults.nic.in.
Step 2: Locate and click on the link for the "JKBOSE 10th Result 2026 Summer Zone."
Step 3: Carefully enter your Roll Number and Registration Number as they appear on your admit card.
Step 4: Press the 'Submit' or 'View Result' button.
Step 5: Your detailed result will be displayed. It is recommended to download the PDF and obtain a color printout for future record and reference.
With the results now declared, students who appeared in the session can check subject-wise scores and qualifying status. The availability of scorecards online enables candidates to proceed with admission processes for Class 11 without waiting for physical documents.