JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2022 declared at jkbose.nic.in for Kashmir Division, get direct link here

JKBOSE Class 10 Result declared announcement was made today for the Secondary School Examination for Bi-annual Private Kashmir Division.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 12:49 PM IST

File Photo

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education, JKBOSE has declared the JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2022 for the Kashmir division. Candidates will now be able to check and download their JKBOSE Result for Class 10 on the official website - www.jkbose.nic.in. 

JKBOSE Class 10 Result Kashmir Division Direct Link 

JKBOSE Class 10 Result Kashmir Division: Steps to check scores online

Step 1: Visit the official website for JKBOSE - www.jkbose.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Kashmir Division' under the Result tab on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will now open. Here, click on the 'Secondary School Examination (10th Class), Session Annual Pvt/Bi-Annual 2021-22 Kashmir'

Step 4: Enter your roll number and name.

Step 5: Click on Submit 

Step 6: Your JKBOSE Class 10 Result would be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download and take a printout for future use.

The direct link to check the JKBOSE Result for Class 10 Kashmir Division has been shared above. Students can use the steps given above to check their JKBOSE 10 Results by using their name or roll number.

JKBOSE held the Secondary School Examination for Class 10 students in Private and Bi-annual schools in the Kashmir Division from March 29, 2022, to April 16, 2022. 

