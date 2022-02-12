JKBOSE Class 10 Kashmir Division result 2022: IMPORTANT update on result date - Know steps to check

As students are eagerly waiting for the JKBOSE class 10th Result for the Kashmir division to be declared, a J&K Board of School Education (JKBOSE) said on Thursday said that it will take five to six days more for the results. The Class 10 annual regular-2021 examination was held in November-December last year in Kashmir.

In a Greater Kashmir report, Joint Secretary Administration at JKBOSE, Prof Aijaz Ahmad Hakak said it will take at least five to six days to "complete all the process and formalities in this regard".

The Joint Secretary's statement comes amid rumours that class 10 results will be declared "within a day or two".

JKBOSE class 10 result for Kashmir Division: Steps to check

Step 1: Students must visit the official site of JKBOSE on jkbose.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the JKBOSE 10th Result for Kashmir division link available on the home page

Step 3: Enter the login credentials and click on submit

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check the result and download it

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education has declared the JKBOSE Kashmir Division Class 12 result 2021-22 on its official website recently (February 8). Those who appeared for the exams can check their scores on the website jkbose.nic.in.

Students who appeared for the JKBOSE Annual Regular Part II Kashmir Division examination can visit the official website of JKBOSE and search by their name and roll number.