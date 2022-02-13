JKBOSE Class 10 Kashmir Division result 2022 Latest Update: Websites, how to check scorecard online

JKBOSE class 10 result for Kashmir Division: JKBOSE class 10th Result for Kashmir division to be declared soon. As per media reports, the JKBOSE class 10th Result for the Kashmir division will be declared in the coming week. Candidates who have appeared for JKBOSE Class 10 board examinations can check the result on the official website jkbose.nic.in (once released).

However, the official date to release the result has not been announced yet.

The Class 10 annual regular-2021 examination was held in November-December last year in Kashmir.

In a Greater Kashmir report, Joint Secretary Administration at JKBOSE, Prof Aijaz Ahmad Hakak said it will take at least five to six days to "complete all the process and formalities in this regard".

The Joint Secretary's statement comes amid rumours that class 10 results will be declared "within a day or two".

JKBOSE class 10 result for Kashmir Division: Steps to check

Students must visit the official site of JKBOSE on jkbose.nic.in

Click on the JKBOSE 10th Result for Kashmir division link available on the home page

Enter the login credentials and click on submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check the result and download it

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education has declared the JKBOSE Kashmir Division Class 12 result 2021-22 on its official website recently (February 8). Those who appeared for the exams can check their scores on the website jkbose.nic.in.

Students who appeared for the JKBOSE Annual Regular Part II Kashmir Division examination can visit the official website of JKBOSE and search by their name and roll number.