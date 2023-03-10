JKBOSE Class 10 Board Exam 2023: Revised dates out at jkbose.nic.in, details

JKBOSE Class 10 Board Exam 2023| Photo: PTI

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the revised Class 10 exam date sheet for the 2023 Secondary school examination. As per the JKBOSE class 10 revised date sheet, the class 10 exam that was scheduled for March 25 will now be conducted on March 26. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check the revised datasheet from the official website-- jkbose.nic.in.

“It is hereby notified for the information of all concerned that the examination of music subject of secondary school examination (Class 10th) annual (regular) 2023 of soft zone areas of UT of Jammu and Kashmir shall now be held on 26th of March, 2023 (Sunday) instead of 25 of March 2023,” JKBOSE in an official statement said.

JKBOSE Class 10 Board Exam 2023: Datesheet

The Board has rescheduled the JK board class 10th exam date for the Music subject. The examination of the rest of the subjects such as Mathematics. Painting/Art & Drawing will be held on the scheduled date. ie. March 25, 2023.

