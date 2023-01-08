JKBOSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023: Tentative schedule OUT, check details here

JKBOSE Class 10, 12 Board exam 2023 tentative date sheet | Photo: PTI

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the tentative Date Sheet for class 10, 11, 12 final exam 2023. JKBOSE board exams in soft zones will be held in March 2023 and in Hard zones, the board exam will be held in April 2023. Candidates who have applied to appear for the JKBOSE Class 10, 12 exam 2023 can now check and download the board exam dates on the official website-- jkbose.nic.in.

As per the schedule, the examination in soft zone areas of Kashmir will tentatively begin from March 9 for class 10th students and on March 6 and 4 for class 11th and 12th students respectively. In hard zone areas, the examination for class 10th students will tentatively commence from April 11, 2023, Class 11th exam from April 10, 2023, and from April 8, exams for Class 12th will be conducted.

Soft Zone Areas exam dates

Class 10th March 9, 2023

Class 11th March 6, 2023

Class 12th March 4, 2023

Hard Zone Areas exam dates

Class 10th April 11, 2023

Class 11th April 10, 2023

Class 12th April 8, 2023

Candidates must note that this date sheet is tentative and JKBOSE is likely to release the subject-wise detailed board exam dates 2023 in a short while. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for detailed JKBOSE date sheet 2023 as per the zones.