JKBOSE Board Exam 2023: Class 10, 11, 12 application deadline extended; check details here

JKBOSE class 10, 11, 12 form submission date has been extended till December 27.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 19, 2022, 04:48 PM IST

JKBOSE Class 10, 11, 12 Board Exam 2023 | Photo: PTI

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has extended the deadline for Class 10, Class 11 and Class 12 forms submission till December 27. Candidates who have applied to appear for the JKBOSE board exam 2023 can register from the official website– jkbose.nic.in.

With a late fee of Rs 700 in addition to the existing application fee, candidates will be able to apply for the JKBOSE Board Exam 2023 till January 6, 2023. The deadline to submit the exam forms with a late fee of Rs 1,800 is January 16, 2023. The submission of renewal registration returns for Class 11 and Class 12 is also till January 16, 2023.

The official notice released on the website reads: “ It is hereby notified for the information of all concerned that the dates for submission of online forms for Classes 10th, 11th and 12th Annual (Regular) Examination 2023 and Renewal Registration Returns of Classes 11th and 12th of UTs of J&K Ladakh is extended”.

JKBOSE 2023 board exams: How to apply 

  • Candidates at first need to open the official website – jkbose.nic.in
  • Then on the home page, click on the form submission link.
  • After that candidates need to go to the student's login and complete the registration process.
  • Fill out the details, pay the fees and submit the form.
  • At last download and take a printout of the confirmation page.
