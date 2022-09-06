JKBOSE 12th Result 2022 Kargil Division DECLARED at jkbose.nic.in: Here's how to check

JKBOSE 12th Result 2021-22 for Kargil Division has been declared on its official website jkbose.nic.in by Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE). Students, who had appeared for the Higher Secondary Part 2 (Class 12th) Annual (Private) / Bi-annual-2021-22 (Kargil division) exam, can now check their marks online.
JKBOSE 12 Result 2022: How to check
The JKBOSE Class 11 Result for Kashmir Division is also expected to be declared soon. Only those candidates who appeared for the Kashmir Division exam, their results would be declared.
