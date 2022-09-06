JKBOSE 12th Result 2022 Kargil Division DECLARED at jkbose.nic.in: Here's how to check

JKBOSE 12 Result 2022 Kargil division | Photo: PTI

JKBOSE 12th Result 2021-22 for Kargil Division has been declared on its official website jkbose.nic.in by Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE). Students, who had appeared for the Higher Secondary Part 2 (Class 12th) Annual (Private) / Bi-annual-2021-22 (Kargil division) exam, can now check their marks online.

JKBOSE 12 Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official website jkbose.nic.in

On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘View Result of Higher Secondary Part II (Class 12th) Annual (Private) / Bi-annual-2021-22 (Kargil)’

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The result will appear on the display screen.

The JKBOSE Class 11 Result for Kashmir Division is also expected to be declared soon. Only those candidates who appeared for the Kashmir Division exam, their results would be declared.

