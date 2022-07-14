JKBOSE 10th Result 2022 declared at jkbose.nic.in for Jammu Division, get direct link here

File photo

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the result of class 10th Jammu Division today. Students can check the JKBOSE Result for Class 10 Jammu Division on the official website jkbose.nic.in. The result is for the annual regular summer zone Jammu Division JKBOSE class 10th.

Over 70 thousand students appeared for the JKBOSE Class 10 Board Exam for the Annual Regular Summer Zone. The results is now available on the official website. Earlier, the result Class 12 Kashmir Division has been declared already by JKBOSE. The results are als available on the official website jkbose.nic.in. Students may also check their results on indiaresults.nic.in.

JKBOSE 10th Result 2022: Steps to check

Go to the official website jkbose.nic.in

On the home page the link for Result of Secondary School Examination Class 10th is active - click on it or click on the direct link above

A new window would open

Enter your roll number and click on submit

Your JKBOSE 10th Result would be displayed on the screen