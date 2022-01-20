J&K Bumper Constable Recruitment 2022: Apply for 2700 post at jkpolice.gov.in - Check Salary, age limit

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has announced vacancies for the post of Constables for 2022. The J&K Police department is looking to hire at least 2700 individuals for this position. Interested candidates can apply for the post through an online link on the official website.

Detail of Vacancies:

J&K Police Male Constable

- 1350 Posts

J&K Police Female Constable

- 1350 Posts (Permanent Residents)

The age limit for the post is a minimum of 18 years and a maximum of 28 years as of 01.01.2022.

Pay Scale:

As per government rules, selected candidates will be given a salary of Rs 5200-20,200 Grade Pay, Rs 1900 (Now Revised 19900-63200 Level-2) + some allowance.

Required Educational Qualification:

Interested candidates should have passed class 10 from any Government recognized Board by or before the last date for submission of the application form.

Candidates will have to go through a Physical Standard Test (PST) that will be conducted across Jammu & Kashmir.

Application Fee:

The Application Fee for applying for the post of Constable is Rs 300

Here's how you can apply for the post:

- Visit the official website - http://jkpolice.gov.in/

- Click on the "Application Forms" (Apply) option

- Then click on "Online Application for J&K Police Constable Recruitment 2022 and then on the Application Form

- Fill in all the required details and upload all scanned documents with a passport size photograph and digital signature

- Proceed to pay the Application Fee and after that click on final submission

- It is suggested that candidates take a print of the application form for future reference.