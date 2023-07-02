This IIT alumnus is now an OTT star; played major roles in Kota Factory, Panchayat, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Pic: @jitendrak1/Instagram

Jitendra Kumar, fondly known as Jeetu Bhaiya, an IIT alumnus, has been gracing our screens for his famous and successful acting career.

His performance in India's first black and white web series "Kota Factory" was well received by the audience. Since he played the role of a famous IIT coaching instructor in the series "Kota Factory", his followers now fondly call him Jeetu Bhaiya. We also saw him in the 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' movie alongside fellow actor Ayushmann Khurrana. But as we all know, the beginnings of successful people are sometimes not the most attractive. Jitendra Kumar struggled a lot in the beginning.

Jitendra Kumar was born in Khairthal, a small village in Rajasthan On September 1, 1990. He has a lifelong fascination with imitating famous actors such as Amitabh Bachan, Shahrukh Khan, and Nana Patekar. Being an intelligent child, his father sent him to Kota to prepare for the IIT entrance exam. After successfully clearing IIT JEE, he was accepted into the famous IIT Kharagpur.

When his seniors asked him about his hobbies in the first year, he said that he was very interested in acting. His seniors advised him to join the drama club and he followed their advice. He also got a bronze medal in Hindi speech from IIT Kharagpur. After graduation he started working in a company but quit after only eight months.

His college senior Biswapati Sarkar offered him to join TVF. After receiving the offer from TVF, Jitendra moved to Mumbai, where he worked on acting assignments from Monday to Friday to help pay his bills, while teaching physics and chemistry on weekends. Biswapati was one of the writers of the 2014 movie "Shuruaat Ka Interval", in which he had a role.

His troubled times disappeared when he played a sensitive intern in "Munna Jazbatti: The Q-Tia Intern", which got over 3 million views within a few minutes of its release on YouTube. After this, he did not look back and appeared in well-known characters.

He became more famous with "Kota Factory" in which he played the role of the famous IIT coaching faculty member "Jeetu Bhaiya" in the series and as a result, he now enjoys widespread fame under this name. He appeared in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in early 2020. In the most recent season of "Panchayat" on OTT, he recently played the role of Panchayat Secretary.