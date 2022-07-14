Search icon
NTA JIPMAT 2022: Provisional answer key out! See how to raise objection here

NTA JIPMAT 2022 provisional answer key has been released at jipmat.nta.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 14, 2022, 11:28 PM IST

JIPMAT 2022 provisional answer key released | Photo: PTI

The National Testing Agency, NTA has released the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test, JIPMAT 2022 provisional answer key today (July 14). JIPMAT provisional answer key and question paper are now available on the official website-- jipmat.nta.nic.in. 

The candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key can challenge the same by July 16 (up to 11:50 pm). To raise objections, the aspirant needs to pay a fee of Rs 200 per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee.

JIPMAT 2022 Answer Key: How to raise objections

  • Visit the official website-- jipmat.nta.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the "JIPMAT- 2022 Answer Key Challenge" link
  • Enter your application number and security pin
  • The JIPMAT answer key will be displayed on the screen
  • To raise objection, candidates need to select the question number they wish to challenge
  • Now, select the alternate answer and upload any document as required
  • Pay the fee to complete the process.

