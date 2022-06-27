NTA JIPMAT 2022: City information slip released at jipmat.nta.ac.in, how to check here

JIPMAT 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2022 advanced intimation slips have been released today by the National Testing Agency (NTA) at the official website-- jipmat.nta.ac.in. The JIPMAT admit card is also expected to be released soon. To check the JIPMAT 2022 city allotment, candidates need to enter their application number and date of birth.

NTA said, "The candidates may please note that this is not the admit card for the entrance examination. This is only an advance intimation of the exam city allotted where the examination centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The admit card of the entrance examination will be issued in due course."

JIPMAT 2022 exam city intimation slip: How to download

Visit the official website-- jipmat.nta.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'JIPMAT 2022 City Allotment'

Enter your application number and date of birth

Your JIPMAT exam city slip 2022 will be displayed on your screen

Download it and take a printout for future references.

