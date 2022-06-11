JIPMAT 2022: Application deadline extended till June 15, details

NTA JIPMAT 2022 the last date to submit an application

NTA JIPMAT 2022: The last date to submit an application for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2022 has been extended by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who are willing to register for the test can now apply till June 15, 2022. Candidates can fill out the online application form from the official website of JIPMER--jipmer.nta.ac.in.

According to the official notice released by NTA, the last date to submit the online application fee is June 15, 2022. The application correction window will open on June 17, 2022, and close on June 18, 2022.

JIPMAT 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website-- jipmat.nta.ac.in

Click on the JIPMAT link available on the home page

Enter the login credentials

Fill in the application form and make payment of application fees

Download the confirmation page

If possible, then keep a hard copy of the confirmation page.

JIPMAT 2022: Exam details

The JIPMAT 2022 exam will be conducted on July 3, via a computer-based test from 3 pm to 5:30 pm. The NTA in a notification advised candidates to keep a tab on the website jipmat.nta.ac.in, www.nta.ac.in for further updates and encourages them to call the help desk at 011 4075 9000 or write to them at jipmat@nta.ac.in for any queries.

